Rhythm on the rails

A few years ago, a ritualistic visit to the park and a restaurant on weekends was the norm for our family. It had the entire family come out enthusiastically, mainly to cater to the youngest member, my two-year-old grandson Arjun.

Standing in the serpentine queue to buy tickets at the entrance of the Cubbon Park had its charm. As soon as we entered the vestibule, Arjun would be elated, anticipating the merriment ahead.