A purple road to nostalgia

I was whistling an old tune on my morning walk when I spotted half-eaten berries and purple patches under a large tree. I eyed the tree closely to find black berries amid green leaves.

My eyes lit up, and a whiff of nostalgia hit me. I lustily stared at the sturdy trunk and the large canopied Jamun tree. Pulling out my phone from my pocket, I clicked a few pictures and sallied forth.

Barely a furlong away, I turned onto Palm Road when my eyes fell on a heap of deep purple berries in a cart. "Jamun, sir," the old man blurted, handing me a succulent one to taste.

I took a bite. When did I last eat a jamun, or jambolan, as we called it? I wondered and sauntered down memory lane—to the summer of the 60s and 70s in good old Bangalore (now Bengaluru).

Back then, our city was filled with trees, and Jamun trees were found in parks, houses, schools, and even along roadsides. In summer, the flowers bloomed, and soon the berries appeared, shining like elongated black marbles.

As schoolboys, we couldn’t wait to eat those berries, sometimes even before they fully ripened, knowing well that the tree gives fruit for just two or three months annually. But since the trees were huge with robust trunks, the berries were mockingly out of reach. We had no option but to fling stones to bring the berries down and eat them, which then left us with purple tongues.

Some of our slightly taller and more adventurous friends clambered up the tree and plucked the berries within reach, occasionally dropping a few to those below. Later, they vigorously shook the lower branches for the berries to fall, which we collected.

From May to July, vendors roamed around the city with heaps of these berries on their carts or bicycles. We could buy a paper cone full of jamuns sprinkled with salt for 10 or 15 paisa, a princely sum for middle school boys those days.

Our mother was fond of these berries, staunchly believing in their health properties. On hearing the shouts of vendors, "Jamooon, Jamooon, Jambalon, Jambolan," she would scurry out and, after some haggling, return with a vessel full of berries. Washed and shaken with rock salt, she’d bring them to the table. In no time, we’d polish off the jamuns and see whose tongue had the darkest shade of purple!

"Sir, one kg?" the vendor asked in Hindi, shaking me out of my reverie. I bought half a kg, paying what seemed a fortune compared to what we paid decades ago and merrily walked home.

As I slowly savoured the jamuns, it struck me how the humble berry served a delectable slice of life from another era when life was different and simpler.