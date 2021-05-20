A robot for house-help

I am almost eighty, live alone and depend on a maid for housework, but I have been without a house-help since early April. In the meantime, the Karnataka government has imposed lockdown restrictions, progressively going stricter. The net result is that while I could get food delivery, keeping the house clean for over 45 days became a Herculean task.

On my daughter's advice, I bought a cleaning robot online that could clean and mop! On its arrival the next day, the first shock was to find a number of accessories and parts. The quick set-up diagram was not of much help. I looked for tutorial videos on the brand and model. I was delighted to find one but my joy was short-lived, as the model shown was a little different. However, after noting the useful clues, I set it up the best I could.

The robot has a separate docking station. I plugged it in. Instructions said to be charged for 6.5 hours. After the due period, I placed the bot on the station. Immediately, it said some gibberish in English with a bright red warning light. I recorded the message and sent it to my son-in-law to know what it meant; he too could not decipher it. Worried about not spoiling the gadget, I removed the bot and opened another vague user manual. This one had fault-finding notes with meanings for various lights. The gist was I had to place the bot on the station and charge it for 6.5 hours. I decided to try the next day.

I had to register the bot for warranty and mobile app purposes, which was a breeze. Now the app started causing trouble. But one had to set up the app to start. The bot, in the meantime, took off on its journey for house cleaning, even before I fitted some parts. I ran behind it and put the switch off. Another red light and a warning. I gave it up for another day. On the fourth day, I was determined to use it. I patiently watched the video again, re-read the user manual and app instructions, fitted all the parts and switched it on. It started cleaning. I must admit it did a thorough job, though it seemed to have enmity with the kitchen as it was not cleaned well. The next step was mopping. It began, but the same problem with the kitchen. I also found it was repeatedly going around some areas and not so for the rest, followed by some gibberish.

After switching off, serendipitously, I found advanced settings for mopping, blocking areas, water pressure, and vacuum force-level. I will remedy it in my next attempt and ensure the kitchen becomes its friend too. Luckily, no visitors during lockdown!