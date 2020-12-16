I set out on my usual daily walk-run routine one morning around 5:30 am. This helped me deal with the isolation pressures and is an important part. That day, I was blessed with the best of Bengaluru weather-- it was a little cool from the drizzle the day before. Armed with my mask, I often set out early so that I could maintain social distancing.

A few hundred steps into my routine, just as my mind and body were settling into the rhythm-- with no headphones or music just me and my thoughts--I heard the noise of a two-wheeler coming from my right side. Before I could understand what was happening, a hand grabbed my right hand, let go and sped off. It was two youngsters on a black Activa wearing masks. "What is the matter? What happened?" I asked them, startled. The pillion rider who was the one who had grabbed my hand turned back, flipped me the bird, before speeding off. I had no time to note the number. I had never seen them before in my life. I was just a stranger to them.

Wondering what to do, I retraced my steps , and without disturbing the sleeping members of my family, washed my hand thoroughly in Dettol and soap. After that, I set off on my run again. My mind was disturbed. Why would these youngsters do this to me during these pandemic times? As a middle-aged man, just minding my own business peacefully and trying to take care of my health?

Have they done this to others--especially vulnerable seniors or women runners alone? All these thoughts were running through my mind, I stopped at the nearby Church from outside and offered my prayers for these youngsters. May they change from this path of trying to harm others and may they turn out to be blessings to society.

Continuing with my run, I crossed several other runners waved in acknowledgement and this was enough to limit my spirits. I will continue to run and I hope that this inspires any runner who has been traumatised in any way while running, to speak up, so that others know of their experiences and can be cautious, and keep running always. One day at a time, we must keep moving.