A shot in the arm! Now that is an expression I dislike. Yes, I know that it is used idiomatically to describe something that boosts one’s confidence, but for me, the phrase does not have positive connotations. On the contrary, it reminds me of an unpleasant event in my childhood.

One morning, I was skipping along with seven-year-old exuberance, when I fell and hurt my knee. My parents were quick to get me to a doctor. He examined the deep gash and, when he heard how I had sustained the wound, immediately instructed his assistant to give me an injection. I faced it without fear or fuss, delighted at the prospect of a brief break from school.

It turned out to be a horrible holiday. No sooner had I settled in bed with a book than my face and body began to swell. I learnt later that I resembled an oversized balloon. I was rushed to hospital, where several shots in my arm (and another part of my anatomy!) were administered at regular intervals.

They were antidotes to the disastrous effects of the ATS (Anti Tetanus Serum) injection that I had taken. Apparently, although it could be dangerous for some people, the doctor had not tested my ability to withstand it.

In fact, soon after, my Hindi teacher succumbed to the selfsame drug. When my mother and I went to pay our respects, a gentleman stepped out from amid the group of mourners.

His shock and grief were evident as he told us that his wife, who had received a tetanus injection for a slight injury, was gone before the nurse removed the needle.

Over the next few days, my parents seemed unable to talk of anything else. I suppose they were profoundly grateful that I had escaped a similar fate. As for me, while I was upset at the passing of someone known to me, I was imbued with the resilience of youth. Consequently, I did not unduly dwell on death.

Six decades later, as I braced myself for my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, I was mindful of mortality. I thought of my former teacher who was cut off in the prime of life. I also recalled my alarming ATS allergy. Fortunately, neither of the two jabs proved problematic, unlike my long-ago shot in the arm!