A sparrow soliloquy

Having lived in a concrete land ever since I have moved to Bengaluru, deep down in my heart I longed to live in a pleasant environment, close to nature with greenery, cool breeze and the chirping of birds. Luckily, I happened to move to a locality close to my imagination recently, with a lot of open space. The best part of my new abode is the of my neighbour’s garden from my kitchen window. I religiously spend the mornings sipping a mug of coffee and observing colourful flowers, butterflies, listening to the chirping of birds that visit the garden. It is a great way to begin my day as it fills my heart with inexplicable bliss.

Yesterday I happened to spot a sparrow, which has lately become a rare sight--a simple and small bird but I could draw an instant connection and started thinking about this agile bird.

We may not find the bird after some years. The bird may look vulnerable, ordinary and simple but it has the determination to not to stay in an environment that’s unsuitable for you. Once you realise the place is not for it, with no good bye, the sparrow vanishes.

Its absence in our surroundings is a clear indication of a poisonous atmosphere. Have we ever realised this or taken it seriously? Until something visibly life-threatening happens, neither do we realise nor care. We have not only failed to accommodate the bird but have also completely forgotten the importance of coexistence. The repercussion of this ignorance is visible.

Much like the bird, I may look passive but have a rebellious quality. I do not want to stay in a place where I am not appreciated. Even I wish to fly away from the environment that suffocates me.

The bird has wings to fly in pursuit of happiness. Wish! I had wings to fly away to a place where I can find solace. Alas! That’s not possible for I am bound by responsibilities. I have a wonderful solution to this--it is not possible for me to relocate, so I have created a beautiful virtual world with fairies, a fresh stream, fragrant flowers, lovely lotuses and swans in clear ponds.

As the sparrow is in search of an unpolluted habitat, I have found solace in my virtual uncontaminated territory. People might call us escapists. Who cares? As long as we are happy in our respective worlds.