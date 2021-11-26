A special guest

She is not ours. She does not live with us. Yet quite surprisingly, from an unknown place, every morning, she comes ambling to our house. She does not disturb us, nor does she create trouble. She stands at the gate of our house, quietly, gently pressing her head to the gate.

When I open the gate, a cow gazes at us innocently with her wide, dark eyes and begins moving her head up and down gently in a strange way. Intrigued by her strange behaviour, I ask my spouse, “Is she trying to communicate something?”

“Yes, she is saying something,” my wife replies. “What’s it she is communicating?” I ask her again. “Oh, she is asking for her quota of grub,” my spouse says.

Smiling at me, my spouse rushes into the kitchen and comes back with a plate full of some grain and bananas. She places the plate before this morning guest still standing silently and waiting patiently at the gate. At once, she pounces upon the plate in front of her. In a short while, she polishes off the food.

I wonder why she is not sauntering away from our house. Now gazing at us with contentment, she moves her head, this time in a different way. I know that she is trying to communicate again. Failing to comprehend, though, I turn to my wife: “What is she trying to say now?”

“Oh, now she is thanking us for the food that we offered her,” explains my spouse. I wonder at the cow’s mute language and communication and also at my wife’s uncanny ability to grasp her mysterious language, conveyed through head movements.

Touching our morning guest’s posterior with both hands, my wife bows her head and offers obeisance to her devoutly. Her hunger gratified and content with the munificent and pious hospitality extended to her, she makes her exit. I stand staring at this white cow strolling away quietly from our house.

Turning to my wife, I ask her, “Why did you offer obeisance to the posterior of the cow, and not her beautiful face?” With a smile, she said, “It is because the cow’s posterior is the most sacred place where Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth, dwells...”