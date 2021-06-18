A teacher's thoughts amid a pandemic

A year ago, when the pandemic began, online teaching was a big challenge for all teachers. It was something we had never done before. It was never difficult for a teacher to look into the sparkling eyes of students in a class and teach. But it was difficult to look into the camera lens. I can relate to the actor in Photo Prem, a Marathi movie. It’s a story about a camera conscious woman. It took me some time to focus on the camera and teach. It always gives me a feeling of being a director who would should “lights, camera, action”. I tell myself “lights, camera, teach” before every class.

After a year of online teaching, the most unexpected thing happened. The exams were cancelled. Of course, it was done taking into consideration the health of students and teachers and I support the decision but I feel bad for a few students. Generally, one would feel blessed if exams are cancelled. Especially, if it’s a board exam. It happened this year and I expected many of my students to be happy. To my surprise, I received calls from students asking “Is this really true? We want to write the exam because we want to score a 100 in maths.” I was stunned. I took some time off to think.

I was under the impression that we teachers are Covid warriors adapting to the technology and teaching with the help of new tools. Students are no less than any Covid warrior. They have stayed home for over a year. They have missed their birthday celebrations with their best buddies. Many have missed the last year of schooling, their farewell and many more such things. These are priceless moments that will not come back. At least we as teachers will get back to work— back to blackboard, chalk and talk. But the moments that students have lost are irreplaceable. These are the memories that a student cherishes for a lifetime.

Having known that the pandemic situation is not predictable, students still have the urge to study and become competent. What more would be more inspiring for a teacher to teach. Thank you, dear students.