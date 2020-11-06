A theft under broad streetlight

I often patronise this particular store, housing panoplies of prepossessing accessories. Which, I delight in giving away as gifts to many female-folks. Especially, to teeny-tots, whose tiny eyes twinkle with tons of joy on seeing these things.

On an evening, some two years ago, as I was scanning across several items at this store, I saw the streets getting shrouded in darkness. Hurriedly, I hurtled myself outside to hail an auto to hop into, to get back home. After a great wait, I got one with a driver being quite garrulous, gushing out with gusto over sundry topics. I managed, responding in monosyllables, as my mind meandered around many other matters.

As I neared my destination, I asked the driver to stop near a streetlight, to see the auto-meter readings better. The fare was Rs 28, and I handed Rs 20 and a tenner. The driver took it and, in a trice, retuned it, showing a small ‘snip’ at the centre-crease of the note. “The note is pretty new. How come this ‘tear’?” I wondered inwardly.

With no other small currencies other than a wad of Rs 500 note, I offered one of them. And lo! The driver gave this note back too, pointing out a ‘cut’ in the same place. Then, the next one, only to be promptly returned. Now, on the trot, he had returned five currency notes with the ‘tear’ (including Rs 20), bang at mid-fold. I began to panic, as the driver slickly played with my psyche. He asked, “Is there something in your sling bag, causing these ‘slits’ in currencies?”

I started cogitating over the collection of ‘bought’ accessories! The auto-driver, as if bestowing big favour, finally accepted the ‘torn’ Rs 20 itself, and zoomed off. When I came home, I was indeed shellshocked, to see I had bartered away four of my Rs 500 notes for four of his Rs 100 currencies! Thus, making me incur a loss of Rs 2,000! Yes, the new purplish Rs.100 currency, introduced just then, appeared like a Rs 500 note, in the golden yellowish streetlight!

The driver’s act was like magician’s legerdemain, who, in quick succession was swapping notes, in between, swiftly creating small ‘tears’ himself! The best part was, I was unaware of being bamboozled! As seldom have I got swindled in life, call it my spunky and super-vigilant attitude.

Well, the story’s moral: In testing times, to remain calm, confident, cautious, instead of being too trusting, tizzy and tensed! Once diddled, twice daringly smart!