A 'tree'bute

There are men and women who love animals especially cats and dogs but there are not many tree lovers. My late grandfather loved trees passionately. The love he had for trees did not die when he died. It was transferred to me. I fell in love with dozens of trees. Of these, some stood behind or in front of houses we occupied, and some were by the houses of our relatives and some I came across in public places like parks, railway and police stations.

While travelling via train, one can see wonderful specimens of peepal, banyan and neem trees in way stations as they stand breeze-fully behind benches. I remember many such trees between Chennai and Mathura stations. Surprisingly, you can find beautiful trees on the premises of police stations. The one place where trees are loved and revered is the state of Kerala. The people of this state never cut a tree to make way for construction. They build their houses around it.

People experience first love, second third and so on. In my relationships with trees, I too have my first love second love third love and many more. The tree I fell for first, was a guava tree that grew in my aunt's house. It was a tree that showered fruits on our heads. While going to and returning from school, I always stopped at my aunt's house to taste a few of its fruits. It was a motherly tree that fed innumerable parrots and squirrels.

One fateful day as I was, as usual, passing my aunt's house I saw two dark bare-chested men standing near my tree and in their hands were axes and saws. A fear gripped my heart. I ran inside and asked my aunt “What’s going on Aunty? Are they going to cut my guava tree?”

”I am sorry dear. Its house owner's decision. He wants to build a shed for the car he is going to buy shortly," she said. I was inconsolable. The poor guava tree appeared to stand frozen with fear. Not a leaf of it stirred. I never hated fellow human beings as I hated them then. I was continuously thinking of my guava tree in the class. When I returned to my Aunt’s house from school in the evening what I saw where my beloved guava tree stood all these days throbbing with life were its branches and trunk cut into pieces and stacked. The ground strewn with twigs leaves and trampled fruits looked like a battlefield. Even now after so many years that guava tree appears in my dream with all its fruits, parrots and squirrels.