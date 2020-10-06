A vase from Sweden

There it sits, in a green swirl, elegant in its shape and form, and a daily reminder of a friendship of 65 years ago. Dipak Ghosh and I were 12-year-old compatriots in Calcutta playing Table Tennis for Bengal, when the game was at the height of popularity. Even as youngsters, we had made the grade in the senior section and as he would brush past me for his finals he would mutter a “congrats!” after my victory. I would just have time to call back, “good luck, Dipak!”

We once travelled together with my mother to Delhi for a prestigious tournament. He had lost his mother as a child and on that trip, I saw that he grew attached to my mother.

As we entered our teenage years, we teased each other about our crushes, often setting up meetings for the other. Then came the special honour of being selected for coaching by the world-famous Victor Barna. I still remember how we both turned up at the venue with our squeaky new tennis shoes.

Next stop-- the Delhi National Stadium and this time we were being coached by Ivan Andreadis, another world champion. This was in preparation for the Asian Championships in Manila. Both of us had been selected to represent India. Then the blow struck! Due to some internal squabbling, the women’s team was not to go. A juicy carrot was dangled by the organiser, “the World Championships will be held in three months at Stockholm. I promise you will be selected and I will make sure you go.” This was poor comfort when I could see the men’s team, which included Dipak, preparing for departure. The rest of the team got up at the break of dawn to wish them. I can still picture my friend looking at me with sadness and guilt. They did very well and later went on to Stockholm, but the women’s team was not sent that year!

I had just read that the men’s team was back home from Stockholm when there was a knock at our door. Dipak it was, holding with great care a slim package. “I brought this for you from Stockholm,” he said bashfully. There was no need to say any more.

Over the years we lost touch but the vase travelled with me through my life’s journey. Many times I would marvel that such a delicate item had made it safely through the years. Last week, my sister got the news through a friend. Dipak had not made it as safe. He passed away some years ago.

Farewell, my friend. The vase will keep your memory alive always!