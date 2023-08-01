A wrong that was right for the job

As an observer of a professional examination conducted by a regulatory body, where I was responsible for the smooth conduct of the examination, I came across many interesting experiences. During one such exam, the invigilators in one of the halls gave a blank look when a student got up to seek some clarification. The monologue, all in whispers, lasted for a few minutes. The moment the invigilator saw me coming in her direction, she hastened her steps, beckoning me to meet her outside for a moment. Rather bewildered, I relented.

Outside the hall, the invigilator, pointing to the candidate sitting in the far-right corner of the hall, exclaimed, “I can understand a student asking general doubts on when they can leave the hall or on the questions to be answered, but this girl is the limit!”

“What happened?” I asked, curiosity taking over.

“You should talk to her to understand; in fact, I have told her that you would be addressing her concern,” the invigilator concluded in an animated voice. I went to the candidate and sought to know what exactly her problem was.

“Sir, this multiple-choice question has five answers, and all the answers are correct.”

“Right. You should tick the nearest correct answer, that’s all,” was my immediate and impulsive response.

I looked at her and brooded over my reaction, which probably stemmed from my subconscious mind.

Years ago, in one of the episodes of the popular Tamil programme on All India Radio, the presenter narrated an incident that has stayed with me to this day. It goes something like this: A prospective candidate for a bank job was asked by a member of the interviewing panel what the product of 8 multiplied by 3 was, and the candidate in a flash replied, ‘26’. The interviewer smiled, and the candidate was asked to leave. The candidate realised much later that he had inadvertently said ‘26’ instead of ‘24, but he had no time to correct his answer and left rather dejected at having lost the golden opportunity of getting a bank job.

To his utter surprise, a couple of days later, he received the appointment letter from the bank. Accepting the offer, he reported for work, where he met the person who had interviewed him. Thanking him, he casually quipped, “Sir, the other day while interviewing me, you asked me the product of 8 multiplied by 3, and I wrongly uttered ‘26’ instead of ‘24.’ You probably did not hear me right.”

Even before the young man could speak further, the panel member retorted, “I heard you very well but still selected you as yours was the nearest correct answer!”

Presently, I looked at the candidate, and she had a smile on her face, perhaps because of my impromptu response.