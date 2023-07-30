Adoor and its faces

Adoor, a town in the Pathanamthitta district in Kerala, once held a place of prominence in major atlases despite being non-descript. I come from the renowned Nellimoottil family of Adoor. The family was famed for hosting Maharaja Marthanda when he sought refuge during troubled times. Our widowed grandmother and her son were present at Nellimoottil when Marthanda, accompanied by Ramayyan Dalawa, came to our house. Our grandmother received him graciously, and he stayed there, eluding those who pursued them. After Marthanda Varma ascended the throne and peace was restored, he duly rewarded our family, etching the Nellimoottil family’s place in history.

Adoor was typically a quiet and uneventful place, but there were a few individuals who brought colour to it. One such person was Sadhu Koshy, also known as Swamy Koshy. A man of robust build, he dressed like a Jewish patriarch or a bishop, and was often seen strolling the streets of Adoor with a Bible in hand. He didn’t deliver speeches, and nobody knew where he came from or where he lived; the enigma intrigued people. He used to visit homes during mealtimes, and people were more than happy to feed him. He was an eternal fascination for all of us.

Another attraction was Oonnykrishnan Vaidyan, an Ayurvedic eye doctor. He, too, was a robust and handsome man who wore only a dhoti and a white upper garment, without a shirt. He was often seen struggling to adjust his dhoti in front of his shop, and on several occasions, it slipped down.

Perhaps the most colourful character was Kattukallan, the forest thief. The word in the town was that he was an actor who once played the role of a forest bandit, and the name stuck. He entertained children with his knowledge of magic. Kapyar, the sexton, and Kochu were favourites among many members of my extended family, including my father. They used to gather at the Central Maidan of Adoor and enjoy themselves. Kochu was always available to assist them whenever needed.

German was another popular figure. He earned his name as he served in the army during World War I. He was highly regarded among the younger generation in Adoor, often accompanying them and fulfilling their needs, including occasional indulgences like hooch.

Nanukkurup Sar, a primary school teacher, palmist, and writer, was one of the most respected and beloved individuals. His expertise in palmistry and his ability to predict the future brought him fame. He visited our house to read our parents’ palms.

Pattazhi Ayya, known as the Lady of Adoor, resided alone at the Central Maidan. She adorned herself with pieces of colourful papers and ribbons. She was loved by people for she exuded joy and received meals daily from the community.

These were the people who added vibrancy to Adoor, entertained us and their memories are cherished. Although Adoor may have transformed with the advent of movies and TVs, we cannot forget them.