Age and privilege 

Even as I start typing this short article for Independence Day, I break into goose-bumps. I recollect with pride and honour of hoisting our national flag in three different places in the country. It is a privilege perhaps, for I was born in the pre-independence era, in August 1933. Regardless of the reason, it is a great honour to hoist the Tricolour.

The first time was in Noida in 2012. The apartment complex I lived in, called JalVayu Towers, was meant for service personnel from the Indian Navy and Air Force. In 2012, the serving officers, to my utter surprise, approached me to raise the national flag on Independence Day. I hesitated as I felt it is for the Service Officers to hoist the flag on an important occasion like Independence Day. I could not refuse as the officers urged me citing my age. I was the oldest person there! I agreed and to this day, I feel proud of this honour.

Later in the year 2014 or so, I was staying in Pune with my daughter and her family. Again the Flat Owners Association approached me on behalf of all the residents living in the six multi-storey buildings. What an honour it was for me -- a non-resident of the city who was not even familiar with the local language! Yes, the honour was bestowed on me. I keep repeating myself when I say it is an honour. It truly is as I have also lived away from home, in Zambia. I know the pining for our homeland while living in a different country.

My wife and I moved to Bengaluru in early 2016. To my pleasant surprise, I was approached to hoist the Flag, again, on August 15 in our building

called CBH flats. I accepted the invitation gladly. I was happy to be doing it in front of many of my close friends who lived in the same complex. It was an unforgettable day for my wife and me. It was a joy to celebrate Independence Day with our friends, in our home.

It was no more a surprise when I was invited to do the honours again on Republic Day. I hoisted the National Flag on January 26 as well. These flag hoisting days are unforgettable for me. I cherish them.

At 89, I do feel a little run-out sometimes. But to everybody’s, and my own, surprise, I could recollect old memories with great clarity. My grandchildren are the audience as I relate my stories.

Jai Hind