Airport observations

Two minds are better than one mind, so tell the Gurus. Google Maps, while you drive, is in total agreement, and it keeps advising you in an intimidating voice, from the very start, short of announcing that you are dumb. With artificial intelligence working full throttle, in a short while it will remind you that you are not wearing your hearing aid or the tooth set! At least they should switch over to the male voice when a woman drives, to give me the just satisfaction.

I was at the busy O’Hare airport, but we had four hours to kill as our flight to Buffalo was delayed. To pass some time, while the ladies were busy window shopping and as my son and six-year-old granddaughter Sharada were exploring the fast-moving walkways, I opened my much-thumbed Agatha Christie. You know, the moving walkways, the ones that are gimmicks that take you several feet away even if you do not walk. If you walk on them, you go so much faster.

Well, I didn’t really get to settle down and be charmed by the antics of Hercule Poirot, when Sharada came running to me and announced, “ Thatha, you know, Daddy walked on the moving walkway, and I ran on the regular floor next to him, and Daddy timed it and says, his walking speed on the ‘moving walk way’ speed add up to my running speed.” My son joined us and said, “it is simple daddy, I am giving her lessons in relative speeds, the usual A plus B stuff, Einstein?”

Now the whole thing flashed back to memory. “Don’t misquote Einstein, now actually Sharada, if you walk on a moving thing, your final speed is slightly less than A plus B.” Both Sharada and my son didn’t take that babble seriously, given my age and the possibility of an early Alzheimer's I suppose. I didn’t want to be dismissed easily, though, “if you and the thing you walk on are both really fast and are about the speed of light, you can measure and find that the final speed is less than A plus B, an outcome of Lorentz Transformation. It ensures that you can’t beat the speed of light”

Luckily my wife joined us and quipped “Lozenges or no lozenges, if you three are playing around here, we will miss our flight, even if you run on the moving walkway”. She was referring to my cough.

I frowned, son smiled, and Sharada giggled.