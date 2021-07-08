An illustrious police officer

Among the many illustrious police officers of Karnataka, P J Louise shines like a star. He was a committed and dynamic officer with outstanding leadership qualities. He fought for the country's freedom with the Indian National Army (INA) under Subhash Chandra Bose. He could defuse any explosive situation by sheer tact or exemplary intervention. He had his admirers and also detractors for a few weaknesses of his that were minor considering the times he lived in.

The first time I met Louise, he was already the DIG of the sprawling Belgaum division and was well established as a competent officer who could deal with any situation in style. He was a nightmare to criminals and violence-prone politicians such as the Maratha agitators of Belgaum.

The talent of Louise to think and act fast was noticed during the Koyna tragedy. He could easily organise a village communication system to alert the danger of flood by the simple use of radio. A village volunteer system also came into existence simultaneously.

Louise had a silver tongue which he could deploy very appeasingly or with disastrous effect if required. When the then minister B D Jatti told him to do something, his immediate response was "a whisper from you is a 'hukum' for us". That reply is part of a legend.

On the other hand, there was a young IPS officer in one of the subdivisions under him. He had earned more bad reputation and name beyond his age and experience After many warnings he was summoned by Louise and admonished: "The stench that emanates from your activities travel through Bijapur and reaches my nostrils in Belgaum. If it reaches me again you will be taught a lesson."

A famous story about Louise is how during his rounds at MG road in Bengaluru, he found out that the transit loss of scotch bottles was 10% at the Spencer's. Promptly, the accompanying police officer was told to remove the 10% of the bottles to his car. Only when the bottles disappeared from the shelf that the manager could wake up from his shock

The incident may well be a story spun around him by his detractors to dent his reputation. I feel it was just apocalyptic. In fact, Louise himself was capable of creating such a story to add an aura of audacity around him during his after-dinner brandy sessions.

Louise was a unique personality, admirable in many ways and also with his weaknesses and human failures. But they were forgivable. We will not easily find such an illustrious and multifaceted person in Karnataka Police.