At the break of dawn

Like Diwali and Independence Day, I’m sure an essay on ‘morning walks and its advantages’ was a familiar topic for many at school. Key elements like fresh air, birds chirping, dew on the grass, calm and pleasant weather were inescapable. With every passing year, the word limit or the write up would be raised, and a bigger, better composition was expected.

Though the key points of the dissertation remained the same through the school years, a practical experience once would have said a lot more. As I was not much of a morning person, many years passed by without seeing the first rays of the Sun.

A few years back, while staying in Noida, I enrolled her in a skating class. I would wake early every morning and rush through my neighbour's garden and dash to the stadium. Once inside the arena, I was astonished to see so many souls engaged in different activities. It warmed my heart to see lined with trees and a huge open ground in the centre.

At the entrance, loud guffaws could be heard from a group standing in a circle with a leader at the centre. The closer I got, the louder became the laugh. This unperturbed laugh was from the aged members' group. A few steps down was the ‘yoga group’ with individuals stretched out on their mats trying to strike the right pose. Football enthusiasts were all geared up with their morning warmup.

The sun started to peep out and a bunch of little kids arrived with their skating gears. I dropped my daughter and while I walked away, I could hear their giggles. Betwixt all this, there were moms who sat around in bunches and spoke their heart out to their friends. This laughter therapy was unadulterated. From maids to mother in laws--all woes were addressed.

The whole place was abuzz with activities. After a brisk walk around the stadium, the road back was a sight to behold. The pathway was filled with fresh mounds of vegetables straight from the fields. A quick stopover there was a must before heading back home.

The morning dew often saw me walking through it. Today, with the rise of pollution and smaller spaces to walk, fresh air has become a concern for all. People have switched to indoors with air purifiers and treadmills. The benefits of a morning walk are still greater than indoors. One must breathe in that wonderful feeling while it is free.