Balancing the accounts of life

This happened in the early 80s. My father was known for his friendliness, benevolence and hospitality. His very close friend’s sister-in-law once came down to Bangalore from Delhi to find a match for her daughter. When his friend’s driver fell ill, my dad offered to take them to Mysore in our car with my brother at the wheel, to meet some of the suitors there.

They set off despite the grumbles of the rest of the family members. As if that was not enough, on their return, he announced that he had invited the same family from Delhi that he had recently acquainted with, and his friend, for dinner over the weekend. We all prepared to play the good hosts rather grudgingly, giving in to his over-indulgence and making plans for a grand meal.

During our dinner talks, my father was pleasantly surprised to discover that his friend’s sister-in-law was the daughter of the owner of the grocery store of his neighbourhood during his childhood. He remembered that they used to buy things for the house and settle bills at the end of the month.

However, the last account was left unsettled when they had to suddenly flee from their hometown Shikarpur in Sind Province in current Pakistan during the Partition.

This inability to pay for the groceries bought for half the month then used to bother my grandmother’s conscience. She would often regret and lament about it. It was impossible to try and locate or trace people who had scattered all over the country and the globe, after migration. My dad had tears of relief as he felt he had cleared the debt of his late parents by paying back in some form finally, nearly 40 years later.

That day he taught us a very important lesson: Never gloat over acts of so-called generosity or feel superior when ‘giving’ something to anybody. Only that which we rightfully owe to someone just passes through us to them; we cannot take credit for being the source of anything, even if it is supposedly self-created.

Karma and life have their own record and tally of accounts that the universe maintains and balances!