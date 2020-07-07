Being prepared, overcoming a daunting water-park ride

I have never fancied water parks with their unimaginably scary rides, for an outing. I admire the modern infrastructure, the countless rides and amusement items procured from abroad, but I steer clear of most of them as I know the sharp plunges in the so-called thrilling rides can sprain my neck, and wreak havoc on my lower back.

That day, however, I had no option but to relent when my daughter insisted we visit one after she cleared a tough exam. The list of umpteen number of rides on the entry coupon excited the teenager while equally terrifying me by their very name and description. I could avoid all but one eight-shaped rubber boat ride which she was keen I enjoy along with her. This rubber boat would be pushed down a great height with a force one can never fathom without actually going through it, and come out with a splash in the water at the bottom of the ride.

While I stood in the queue for the ride, I visualised how I would sit inside the inflated outfit, and not resist with a stiff neck but move even if slightly, during the few seconds I was in it. I muttered a prayer as I sat myself in the middle of the boat and held onto the metal handle of the seat. To my pleasant surprise, I remember I came out of that boat with a wide smile of victory, and no pain or discomfort at all.

To date, I accept it was only the visualisation exercise that helped me that day. In fact, mental preparedness is the key to coping with almost any experience, which we assume or are sure will cause us discomfort, pain or the slightest restlessness.

During the course of life, we are sure to feel fear, unforeseen pressure or unexpected unpleasantness. Many times these experiences are unavoidable. But if we have prepared ourselves in advance as to how we will handle them, we are sure to emerge unscathed rather than be rendered helpless or feel victimised.

A prepared and empathetic parent can handle a teenager’s tantrums coolly and with understanding. At times, just silence suffices, like when a drunkard boards a bus, for no words or actions by the crew or the other passengers will work when he is in that inebriated condition.

Being prepared therefore means knowing in advance how we will respond in a particular situation – with a fitting retort, a gesture or only silence.