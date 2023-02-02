Beware of unwarranted praise

Leo Tolstoy observed, “In the best, the friendliest and simplest relations flattery or praise is necessary, just as grease is necessary to keep wheels turning.”

A dollop of genuine appreciation can create harmony in the worst of situations. It can be encouraging and empowering and help a person to straddle across impediments confidence. However one has to be very careful and alert about a sudden shower of attention or praises heaped upon self from unexpected quarters, lest it leads you into the ravines of risks.

A story from Vishnu Purana encapsulates this syndrome through the story of Bali Chakravarthy. The Asura king had gained accolades from one and all for his munificence and just rule. Once he organised a great Yajna and set up a customary committee to dispense charity. Since he wanted to be unique, he made it a point to give exactly what was sought by the seeker. This generous gesture ushered in overwhelming compliments. The constant shower of praises compelled the emperor to excel himself.

At that time, Maha Vishnu manifested himself as a young Brahmin boy and appeared at the sacrificial site. He got into a conversation with Mahabali and told him that he had come from afar after hearing about the bounteousness of the latter. Bali was amused to see the youngster mouth commendations that he was so accustomed to. He offered to give the boy whatever he wanted.

When he learned that the boy wanted three feet of land measuring his foot size, the patron felt belittled and encouraged the boy to ask for more. When the boy stuck to his demand and reiterated the tribute, Shukracharya, the Guru of Mahabali, suspected something fishy. However, the benefactor turned a deaf ear to caution and proceeded to give three paces of land. Even as he was ready to measure the little feet, he saw a mammoth giant towering above him. He was taken aback. His values would not allow him to go back on his words so he allowed Trivikrama to measure the earth, the heavens and his own head by way of charity.

Mahabali had enough intelligence to see that the request of charity was not normal but his ego succumbed to unwarranted praise and his eventual death. It is another story that Mahabali gained greater glory through his generous act.