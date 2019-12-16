Buy me if you can

They say every dog has a day. Though I am not of the canine clan, I believe that finally, my day has come too. I have been the part of your lives since my birth from the womb of mother earth. Ubiquitous as I was, you people would find me everywhere and thus I would be often taken for granted. To add taste and spice to your lives I have sacrificed my skin layer by layer.

Still, you have often held me in derision and never let me come closer to you when you would go out for a date to meet your beloved. Then why are you desperately searching for me these days? Some of you have rejected me on the grounds of religion and morality. As the belief among you has been prevalent that I provoke your undue desires. Then why are you criticizing your politicians when from the corridors of parliament they are giving you the same reason and suggest you to bear with my absence. When I was an integral part of your life, you never bothered to thank me for my medicinal properties too. Umpteen times you cut me into pieces, mashed me, squeezed me, drew my nectarine essence drop by drop and made it drink to your neonatal to ward off his cold and cough. Bearing the cuts of your knives, I never shed a tear. Rather, I would settle my scores by bringing tears to your eyes. Isn’t ours a love-hate type relationship?

In the past, many Bollywood movies have associated me with extreme poverty; bringing relief to those who failed to afford rich delicacies, I have been shown as a part of their two square meals of the day. Honestly speaking, I only have a pungent taste but I have no pungent feelings against you at all. I do not want to exit your lives, as even I yearn to return to your lives. Some wicked people have imprisoned me in their cold stores and I am thus unable to bring my warmth to you.

Now, you can only now see my round face on social media or find a mention of me in WhatsApp and Facebook memes. A garland made of me today is as precious as gold. I recommend that you use me to garland your better half on your coming wedding anniversary.

Look at the irony, here I am getting suffocated in bone freezing temperatures of cold stores, and there you are getting suffocated in your kitchens. If you haven’t guessed yet, I am none other than your kitchen companion the little onion. There is no doubt, nowadays, you love me to such an extent that while doting on your kid you will not call him the apple of your eyes, you will rather call him the onion of your eyes!