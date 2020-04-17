Canine Musings

“To err is human, to forgive, canine”, Buddy said about his master’s thoughtless actions. His owner keeps him on a short leash most of the day and rarely lets him outside. Although we dogs consider humans as best friends, some of us like Buddy get a bad deal.

Our saga with humans dates back to 12000 years and we were the first animals to be domesticated by early humans. In the Darwinian sense, we are considered evolutionary divergents of wolves. Our ancestors, the wolves, in spite of being carnivores and competitor for food with humans, probably in the spirit of ‘survival of friendliest’ domesticated themselves with the hunting clan. The pointed ears became floppy and tails curved.

We started off as humans’ hunting companions and graduated to protectors, friends and objects of adoration. We ask no questions, make no suggestions, impart no advice. We are no doctors but help with depression and provide stress relief. In fact, medical doctors claim that we boost the immune system of the humans, lower blood pressure and even detect cancers through our olfactory abilities. Gazing into our eyes make humans warm and fuzzy, due to the release of the ‘cuddle chemical’ oxytocin.

In the urban jungle many of us are trained and hired to be members of the professional world. Only our payment consists of belly scratches, extra bones and long walks. The golden retrievers and Labradors among us guide the visually impaired.

Our cousins, poodles, collies and Pomeranians (therapy dogs) bring comfort and joy in retirement homes, hospices, hospitals and disaster relief. Want to keep the livestock in groups, Border Collies and Corgis do an amazing job.

We are very proud of our German Shepherds and Springer Spaniels for their unmatched sense of smell, which is exploited in search and rescue, detection of drugs and explosives at airports, schools and borders. Our brethren, Beagles and Bloodhounds are part of search and rescue team for their sense of smell and direction. Our myriad huskies and eskimo dogs are sent into the coldest winds and harshest snows for transportation, delivery of medicines and other essential supplies. We thrive on affection and live in the moment, hence never hold grudges. No wonder the famous human Groucho Marx in his characteristic humorous way remarked, ‘outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend; inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read’!