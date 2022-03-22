Corruption: An insider’s account

During our discussions as probationers with the ever-smiling Deputy Secretary (Administration) Purushotham, he quite cunningly asked: “Who pays the bills for their stay during their stay on tour?” The subject was daily allowance paid to officers which appeared a pittance.

Only during our official visits, later in life, did we understand what Purushotham meant. Nobody paid a penny during their visits and the local officials never accepted anything. On the contrary, materials were collected from the villagers and used for the expenditure of the visits and the balance amount used to be distributed among themselves.

So when the young officers offered to pay the full amount, it was objected tooth and nail. Ultimately, a compromise was reached between the landlords who used to support visits of the local officials and the officers. It was agreed that the visitors would pay the rent, while the food would be arranged by the locals, as the officers were considered the guests.

Soon, due to the visits of more and more political leaders with their expensive tastes, the expenses went beyond the reach of locals. The government also came out with suitable amendments to let go of the old habit.

Expensive Persian carpets and furniture used to be quietly carried by senior officers on being transferred. This was prevalent more in Hyderabad Karnataka where the offices and residences were lavishly furnished. Such acts were all smoothly cleaned up by transferring senior officers. Corruption by individual officers was common. One that made much noise was a raid on the residence of a senior officer in which a large amount of gold, unaccounted money, materials plus 18 bottles of Scotch were recovered. The 18 bottles made more sound and fury than everything else as Scotch was rare and expensive. The officer escaped with his influence in the government.

Widespread corruption in the transfer of officials for an exchange of money and favours has been rampant in Karnataka, so much so that a national daily once stated that the transfer industry was a major industry in Karnataka. Soon, the liquor industry, illegal conversion and allotment of land, and allotment of mining areas became huge sources of corruption. The beneficiaries became all-powerful lobbies who could make and unmake governments with the known patronage of the higher-ups. Not that corruption didn’t exist earlier. But it was mostly only money transfer between individuals. Corruption is today considered an essential part of electoral politics. But it is nothing new. Even the Bible warns us not to bribe God!