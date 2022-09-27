Dasara, durbar and music

Dasara in Mysore City was as famous and grand in pre independence days as it is today. In fact, even better. It continued on a subdued scale after independence, till 1969 during the lifetime of Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar, the last king of Mysore. After a few years’ gap, the state government decided to revive the tradition in 1980 and took full responsibility of its conduct. A Committee with Divisional Commissioner Mysore as its chairman was constituted to plan and execute the event on a grand scale. I was working at that time as administrator-Mysore City Municipal Corporation and was a member of the organising committee.

Traditionally, when royals ruled Mysore, the centre of attraction, among various other programmes held during Dasara over 10 days, was the Maharaja holding the ceremonial Durbar sitting on a golden throne in the illuminated palace at 7 pm on the first nine days of the festivities. The tenth day was reserved for the Jambo Savari. The festivities culminated with a torch light parade at Banni Mantap.

But in 1980 there was no Maharaja. The committee decided to organise music concerts by renowned artists in the illuminated Durbar hall for nine days. The inaugural concert during the first two years had M S Subbalaxmi and Ustad Bismillah Khan enthralling the audience. The Durbar hall resonated with their divine music.

Once the festivities were completed, members of the organising committee met to look into accounts and settle pending bills if any. The curtains were ready to be drawn on the first Dasara without the king, we thought. But our auditor had other ideas. The auditor raised an objection: for one of the programmes, either Subbalaxmi or Ustad Bismillah khan -- my memory fails me now, payment was withheld to the artiste. The reason: quotations had not been called for before fixing their programme. We were stumped. We tried our best to explain that programmes of artists of international standing cannot be fixed on the basis of quotations. We cannot call tenders and select the cheapest bidder to perform; we have to accept what they ask for or if it is beyond us, not invite them at all.

Without batting an eyelid, the good auditor said: “I know sir. What you are saying is true. But I have done my duty. You can overrule me and make the payment if you want to.”

Here was a typical bureaucrat who thought of all possible objections that may crop up and made sure that safety clauses were on record to save his skin. No wonder it is said “an accountant general by virtue of his office is deprived of exercising his common sense.”