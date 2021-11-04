Dragonflies in my backyard

Finally, the rain gods descended on the parched city. I savoured the pitter-patter of the first showers. My spine tingled from the cold splays as I hastened to shut the windows, the wild lashes threatening to invade forbidden spaces. It was an embalming respite from the enervating heat and dust of an Indian summer. Mother Earth was completely drenched.

The sun shone bright the following morning. I noticed a swarm… gazillions of dragonflies had congregated on a thick foliage nearby. The air was warm and humid, with puddles of water everywhere. The aquifers were resuscitated — a perfect recipe for mosquito breeding. The pesky bugs made a comeback, doing what they do best, breed and bite. Enter dragonflies. They gorge on mosquitoes. Swarming dragonflies are the nature’s response to a high mosquito population. These dextrous predators are one among many insects entomologists consider beneficial to landscapes as a natural pest control.

The hunting strategy of these beautiful insects is intriguing. Their predatory prowess is amazing. While hunting, dragonflies snag their airborne prey with their feet, tear off the wings with their serrated mandibles so it can't escape, and scarf the bug down, all without needing to land, with 95% success rate. That’s incredible. Equipped with a master circuit of 16 neurons that connects its brain to the flight motor centre in the thorax, a near 360-degree vision and two pairs of strong wings, these agile fliers track a moving target, single it out among other flying distractions, calculate a trajectory to intercept it and subtly adjust their speed and path, all the while the hunted remains clueless until it's all over... basically like a stealth fighter jet.

Watching them that day, took me back years. As children, we would tie a string around their oblong abdomens to gleefully watch them flutter their diaphanous wings haplessly. Or shut butterflies tight in a notebook, to kind of fossilise them. Or trap fireflies in a bottle during power outages. Gone are those days of our close trysts with nature, though some of our acts were rather insensitive. Some pleasant and some not-so-pleasant memories.

A more unpleasant, rather grim scenario stares at us. Loss of rainforest habitats, the consequent drying up of wetlands and water bodies, damming of rivers — environmental degradation per se, threatens the dragonfly population. Odonatologists fear that many species might go extinct even before they have been named. This is no less than a natural calamity.

We should not let down these fantastic creatures by fettering them down with our not-so-childish acts of systematic decimation of their habitats. "Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow," as Joaquin Phoenix, quoting his brother, said in his 2020 Oscars’ acceptance speech. Or else, the domino effect could create an existential crisis for our own damned survival.