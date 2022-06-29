Fond memories of a village sojourn

As a child six decades ago, in the early 1960s, I briefly lived in our ancestral home in a village in southern Karnataka, most evenings my grandfather, mother, elder brother and I used to climb up steep stairs to the altar of the main temple and witness an Aarathi (display of a big groundnut-oil-filled lamp). The grandeur of aarathi was followed by a large spoonful of Theertha (sanctified water) and Prasaada consisting mostly of little more than a square-inch of a non-fermented batter’s Dosai prepared on the temple’s premises.

As the priest and many regular devotees spoke a kind of Tamil/Thamizh, that and Sanskrit used to be the main languages used in the temple. “SwamiguLuk-viniyoagmacho?”, meaning have all “swamis” received the prasaada, the priest would intone. Women and children present were subsumed in his pro-forma query.

We were in that village as my grandmother had insisted on going back from Bengaluru to be close to the sannidhi (abode) of her family deity prior to her passing. Every evening before returning home from the temple, my grandfather made us sit for a while on the stone platform – jagali, outside the temple. He’d say while leaving the temple, one should tarry a while.

Although I turned an atheist in my mid-teens, I look back with admiration the thoughtfulness of my grandfather’s theist mind.

Theists in all climes have bequeathed to us much -- great music, literature, architecture, calligraphy, not to mention philosophy and even science – so much of what we know today of astronomy and biology, to mention only two branches.

That village temple is a beautiful structure, now much damaged, despite being under the purview of the Archaeological Survey of India. There still are great interiors. Casteism and communalism have no doubt put paid to its upkeep.

As for my brief stay in that village, a few memories have stayed strong. Once in several months, a bullock-driven vehicle would come to collect gobbara, a heap of entirely organic matter such as ash from the firewood and kitchen waste. In exchange for the gobbara, the bullock cart would deliver a somewhat smaller load of dry coconut shells to be used for heating water. Recycling, long before the practice and the word became fashionable.

I also remember a barber who used to attend to my grandfather’s scalp fortnightly, spoke Telugu, a language the latter too seemed competent in. They used to banter pleasantly during the shave sessions. And that a couple of women who used to come to our house once or twice a year to shell tamarind were burqa-clad.

I remember the time when we lived amicably, unmindful of differences in language, ethnicity or religion.