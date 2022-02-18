From pipsqueak to Adjutant

The first time the new Commanding Officer (CO) saw me was at lunchtime on a Saturday in mid-May 1963, lying in the pond just outside our palatial mess at Toli Chauki in Hyderabad. My batchmates had mixed my drinks in fun, to welcome me after a three months’ course in Deolali.

The next morning at breakfast, I saw him reading a newspaper. I wished him and sat at the other end of the table. He said, “Son, come closer. Did you and your friends enjoy yourselves yesterday? Did you have your meals?”

Assuming he was a visitor, I said, “Yes, thank you, sir.” He told me he was the new CO! I began shivering, not knowing what to say. Having heard in Deolali a new CO had been posted in and the Regiment was under orders to move to NEFA (now Arunachal), I joined the dots. He said, ‘Enjoy your Sunday’ and pushed off.

Next Wednesday, we were on our way to Golconda Artillery Centre for our Farewell Cocktails. CO asked me to travel in his jeep! He asked me if I would like to go on leave. I couldn’t believe my luck, as I would save five days in the journey to Trichy and back to NEFA when only 35 days were allowed.

But I told him, it won’t be nice when everyone is moving to NEFA, I travel homewards. However, he took me to the Commandant of Artillery Centre and told him that he would be sending me on leave, as his approval was essential for officers’ leave. The following Saturday, our military special was placed at Trimulgherry Military Siding and the loading of vehicles and guns was going on when I reached there. The departure was the next day, so I went again but did not find any officer except the CO.

All married officers were spending time with family. Finally, the trickle began and all were in, with tearful wives waving goodbye. As the whistle blew, CO beckoned me and asked me to go on leave immediately and see him on return.

Returning a day early, I went to the Adjutant, saluted and said: “Sir, CO had asked me to meet him immediately on return and here I am.” He said, “No information to me, go to your battery.”

Just then, CO walked in, saw me and called me to his office. Soon as I entered, he asked me to take over as Adjutant. Returning to the Adjutant, I conveyed the message. He didn’t believe it and asked me to go to my battery. And I did.

The next day CO was furious and asked the Adjutant why I had not taken over yet. With the help of the head clerk, I took over.

In the next two years I spent as Adjutant with him, I learnt a lot, which stood me in good stead over the next 34 years. I still wonder if my turning up at the train-loading in the absence of others made him reward me.