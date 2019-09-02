Ganesha’s Annual Sojourn

Mi Yenar Ahe, tayyar kaa? (I’m coming. Are you ready?), screamed a banner with a picture of Lord Ganesha days before Ganesh Chaturthi. Yes, in Mumbai, the elephant-headed god doesn’t need an invitation, He just announces His arrival.

Elaborate arrangements begin days before His arrival. People bring Him to their homes, housing societies, institutions and Mandals with fanfare. It is excitement everywhere. You just cannot escape the Lord overlooking you wherever you go in those ten days. Visiting Ganesha pandals is a ritual for some and fun for some others. Significance of some Ganeshas goes up with the visit of cine stars and other VIPs. In fact, organizers vie to outdo one another. Whatever the case, devotion takes precedence over all other aspects. The much awaited guest is pampered with special poojas and delicacies. Nowadays His favourite Modak comes in different flavours. Ganapati, of course, has no complaints. He not even insists the devotees to prepare the delicacies themselves. Ready-to-offer modaks are available in the market. During Ganapati’s stay, the city is decked up like a bride. Lighting as well as the flower vendors hanging their creatively assorted wares lend a festive charm to the atmosphere.

Guided by tradition or affordability, devotees bid adieu to Ganesha on one of these ten days. The logic behind is, if you are short of funds or space, hosting a guest for more than a couple of days becomes a problem. But a well pampered Ganesha Himself opts to take leave from His devotees on Ananta Chaturdashi, the eleventh day from Chaturthi.

Farewell for Ganesha is indeed boisterous. Whoever crosses His path has to bear His brunt. Traffic indeed crawls on the roads leading to the seafront where the idols are taken to for immersion. People wait on either side of the procession path for one last glimpse of their beloved deity. Ganeshas of different sizes and shapes pass through the road. Though each group carries its own idol independent of one another, the number is such that the whole affair looks like a procession of Ganeshas. It’s indeed a sight to behold. Most of the idols are taken in decorated trucks. Some ardent traditionalists take the idols on humble handcart. People dance to the tune of dholaks and the DJ tunes. Fire crackers are burst.

During the immersion procession, many associations and political parties supply water, juice, food etc. to the onlookers and to those who accompany the idols. Greetings to Ganesha devotees rent the air. People see Him off with heavy hearts in the hope that He protects them until His return the next year. Ganapati Bappa Morya, Pudchya Varsha Lavkar Yaa.