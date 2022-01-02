Give resolutions a go!

My goal for 2022 is to accomplish the goals of 2021 which I should have done in 2020 because I promised them in 2019 and planned in 2018.

Yes, seriously. The reason is that I am great at giving myself admirable advice but incapable of taking it. There is always someone around to tell me vehemently that I am wrong. Such knowledgeable critics are always right. So my resolutions usually remain struggling and suffocating like potential seeds hidden under deep layers of soil.

But now, one seed tentatively seems to have broken open.

“Keep the big things big and the little things little” — a nice resolution to start with.

First, I started looking for the biggies to keep them big. As if by magic, a mirror appeared before me. Ah, you are BIG. Now you don’t have to fight your serious stress to become small or little. You can remain big. “Keep big things big...”I chuckled happily.

The other big thing according to others is my EGO. Do I let it go, or keep it big? The answer was obvious. Keep big things big... of course, I chuckled again.

Thus, my New Year resolutions seemed to be going great to hold on to. But, “keep the little things little” became a bit complicated.

The little things that I could think of are the little portions of food on my plate. And I can never keep them little. My doctor says it is bad not to, but my intuitive tummy says, “Good often comes out of bad.” So the inside tussle is going on. The resolution needs to be resolved... if at all.

“Drag your thoughts away from your troubles... by the ears, by the heels or any other way you can manage it.” Okay, simple-sounding resolution. But, first I need to find the ears and reach onto the heels of my thoughts that are wound around my troubles. That itself is big trouble. Gosh, for that I need to develop a loving relationship with my body and mind! Body... it’s easy for a narcissist. But mind… yes, I must tread very mindfully!

Every day you have to make a decision to: “Give up, give in or give it your all” — but this resolution got muddled up a bit in its implementation — every day I give up something, then I give in to it by giving it my all. So my decisions remain undecided.

Another year passes by, in these shifting paradigms. But I shall stick to the one which stuck with me forever - to be nice to those who do and say what I want.

And despite being so nice, I get the name tyrant...!

Happy New Year...!