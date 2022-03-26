Give us this day our daily news...

During the early days of the first lockdown, a unanimous decision was taken in our apartments to stop all deliveries including those of couriers and newspapers. I missed my daily dose of newsprint that was no match to the news alerts that kept popping up throughout the day on the apps on my phone. My early morning tea did not taste the same without a quick glance through the headlines. My hands itched to play Sudoku, do the crossword and Jumble and I missed the smiles that the cartoon strip characters caused. I realised the importance of this daily paper in my life during its absence.

In days gone by when the situation between our states and cities was akin to the model of a closed economy between countries, my dad was fond of calling for Alphonso mangoes from Bombay and lychees and bean vermicelli (to make falooda) from Calcutta, (before they were renamed as Mumbai and Kolkata), through his siblings there.

These things that came in crates were wrapped in local newspapers of the region. If I was in luck, they would be in English or Hindi instead of Gujarati/Marathi or Bengali/Chinese (common in the China Town area of Kolkata). I would scrutinise them thoroughly. I remember being awestruck at the number of plays doing the rounds in the innumerable theatres in every nook and corner of Bombay.

None of the pieces of newspapers that come home as packing material for any street food, is disposed of without a quick look by me. Handbags and clutches also come with a stuffing of newspapers to retain their shapes. I always check them to roughly gauge how long these have been up for sale.

In the pre-digital era, many of my friends from abroad knew exactly what would please me more than the gifts they thoughtfully got for me and my family. Loads of newspapers and magazines from their respective corners of the world would thrill me no end. I still haven’t gotten rid of some of them after so many years.

Laidback Sundays are special for me because of the additional newspapers that we get with their interesting supplements and columns. Mornings in most homes begin with the exciting wait for this harbinger of good news and bad, and end with it being stacked away for other uses like sorting greens, sparkling mirrors, protecting shelves from dust or giving it to our neighbourhood raddi wala. For, whoever reads newspapers once they’re outdated, except for hardcore newspaper fans like me?

Luckily, better sense prevailed soon enough and the newspapers were allowed re-entry into our building and lives. I welcomed our age-old friend back into my life after a short but difficult separation, with new fervour and fondness!