Growing up

I still vividly remember my childhood tantrums. “No, I don’t want to go to that function with you”. “I don’t like the colour of that shirt”. “I don’t want curd rice again — I want chapathi”. “I want a new bicycle for school”. My endless demands, denials and stubborn acts must have driven my parents nuts as they tried desperately to balance their love and affection for their child with instilling values and character in me, while taking care of the challenges of their, and my, day-to-day life.

The passage of time is said to soothe and heal a number of difficult events and circumstances — a failed exam, a lost job, loss of property and even break up in cherished relationships. But apparently not the insolence of a son (and perhaps daughters too) towards parents. After I settled abroad with my own family, we would eagerly wait for the few occasions when my dad and mom managed to visit us to spend quality time with their grandchildren.

The busy, important business executive that I imagined myself to be had no time for the silliness of my dad’s suggestions or my mom’s incessant cooking of my childhood favourite dishes. “Dad, why do you want to go to that discount electronics shop to pick up junk items?” “Can we go and do something other than visiting the same temple again this weekend?” “My god, for how many more people back home do you want to take those two-dollar watches?”

I was always the know-all whiz kid, superior to those ignorant, old-fashioned parents. I assumed that I knew what they needed (or should need) better than they themselves did. I had neither the ability nor the desire to understand what they preferred.

“Dad, you don’t know anything!” A familiar scene with changed actors in the drama of life. My dad is no longer around to witness what was happening to his brilliant son who had by now been promoted to do the honours in dealing with smarter-than-thou children. “Don’t keep calling me when I am out with my friends – it is rude!” “I am now 13. Please don’t include me in your vacation trips — it is embarrassing.” “Please don’t play those old Hindi songs in the car when you are dropping me and David at school.” The list goes on.

"Dad, what have I done?" I hear myself saying, lifting my head up, wiping a tear away. The one person who might have understood my plight was not available! The greatest lesson that my parents taught me — staying calm in the face of impertinent behaviour of your children — took me six decades to understand!