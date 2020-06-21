I opened my eyes

I had been going through a low phase in both my personal and professional life and I required a massive pep-talk by motivational wizards to get my bearings straight. My friend nudged me, “let’s go for this programme, 'We the Women’, organized and compered by Barkha Dutt who can help you to eliminate your negativity and it is guaranteed that you will start believing in yourself again.” So, we set out.

We reached the venue where the function was held, which was for felicitating women who have made a difference. After a few perfunctory remarks, the programme started. And did it open my eyes, blinded by denial and delusion? I stopped wallowing in self-pity and bolstered my self-esteem and courage by seeing real-life women who have suffered in stark silence and who are living role models to emulate, particularly when the chips are down.

Women who fought in the 'Me too' movement even though it was humiliating. It was heart-wrenching to see women who have lost their husbands or sons in the armed forces, who were now facing life alone, with bravery and resilience.

Then, there were women serving in professions thought to be only for men, ranging from being police officers to software engineers, and from those excelling in biotechnology to swimming at the Olympics’ level. There were women who could probably hold a candle to Sarojini Naidu in theatrical poetry and there were women who had reached the pinnacle of enviable positions like CEOs of jewellery and sari merchandise stores that have taken the nation by storm.

How did these confessionals affect me? When I grimaced at the job scenario with the usual cribs and complaints, I felt humbled to see an 82-year-old who has not stopped working, that too with alacrity and no complaints! When I cried saying that I had lost both my parents, I was enthused to see a young superstar not grimace at her plight of her being a young adult whose parents were separated.

At the end of the confessionals, there was tremendous applause that rose to a crescendo and which just refused to die down. Tears slipped from my eyes, like tiny diamonds. With the fire of determination burning in my eyes, I went home, had a cup of filter coffee, and resolved that tomorrow would start my second innings, my future of `No excuses’. If these sterling women could do it, why couldn’t I?