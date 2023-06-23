In slumber is bliss 

Who is not fond of sleep? The cells are rejuvenated and repaired during the deep sleep period, and one can drive the blues away too. Small wonder then that we sleep away one-third of our lives!

The traditional gurukuls advocate a sleep of up to six hours, whereas fitness professionals swear by the eight-hour rule. Sleep is a boon to elders and a bane to students. For the career-oriented, the day seems short, and they are happy if they manage to sleep for 4-5 hours. It is not uncommon for people to fall into a sleep-debt trap and find themselves napping during work.

Recently, I saw a traditionally attired senior lady sitting among the front rows at a spiritual discourse by a revered ascetic. I was sitting diagonally behind her. As I sat entranced by the spiritual talk that enriched the evening, I became aware of a pendulum-hammer-throw-like movement near the periphery of my left eye.

As I turned, I was aghast to see the elderly lady dozing off with one leg bent upon the chair and her head blobbing as if almost ready to be dislodged at any moment. It seemed such an insult to the wonderful discourse, and I gently requested her neighbour to give her a nudge or offer some water. I was taken aback by her reply, “Paapa, nidde bandide!” She gave more respect to the lady’s sleep than to the ascetic’s discourse. I felt helpless.

A power nap is recommended, but not at such inspiring events. But rationalising, perhaps she had risen at the Brahma Muhurtham as enjoined by the scriptures; the fan above and passive listening mode both laid a red carpet for sleep. This is why a siesta is recommended, particularly in Asian cultures, so that we don’t doze off at inappropriate times and occasions.

A few companies have introduced a short no-schedule/calendar period post-lunch to refresh employees. Indeed, one sees rugged animals taking naps throughout the day, but what about sensitive humans? Can you blame them if they doze away in all sorts of poses and conditions?

My daughter, Prithvi, a class topper, had mastered the art of dozing with a pen held in writing mode during boring classes. I had seen a young nephew dozing away midway during lunch, his hand laden with food, and I had heard too of an exhausted lady nodding off during labour! My favourite is the memory of our cook, who would take his siesta on a narrow bench with his entire arm at an angle to the head and the palm supporting the head. Verily, a sheshashayana pose! I never saw him fall during his sleep, and it has remained a wonder even after five decades.