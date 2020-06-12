In the heart of Manhattan

I had just finished my time at ‘The New York Film Academy’ studying cinematography and moved back to my acting school ‘The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute’ in Manhattan, New York. Things were going perfectly, according to plan, when halfway through my semester the COVID-19 crisis capsized Manhattan.

When I became aware of the extent of the spread, I decided to take a drastic decision and self-isolate myself long before any official lockdown was announced. This happened soon after that the lockdown was announced in India and before I knew what I was stuck and couldn’t fly back home. I was under self-quarantine for three months not even stepping out for groceries. The situation resembled a post-apocalyptic horror film.

In the middle of the April, all I heard was the sound of the ambulance siren blaring outside my window. It became common. It went on for about two weeks until one morning everything just stopped. There was nothing but silence. One could literally hear a pin drop in the city that never sleeps. It struck me at that moment how much had changed and how what was considered just another normal day in the past, now had become a luxury.

One thing that I learned from my time under quarantine is that I’ve become a pretty good cook. Like the old adage goes, ‘necessity is the mother of invention.’ I can now say I’m somewhat of an expert when it comes to cooking Italian and traditional South Indian dishes and I’m pretty sure I will win a Michelin star one day for my famous ‘butter chicken’; a dish that a friend of mine thought me how to make.

I must also mention how special my birthday was this year even in isolation. A very dear friend of mine took the initiative and got in touch with all my friends and family and made a heart touching video with all of them wishing me and talking about old memories. I felt at home even though I was halfway across the world all alone.

Now that I’m safely back in the warmth of my home, all I can do is look back and reminisce. I have discovered so much about myself and how far one can truly grow when they are faced with a crisis. I can go on talking about the quarantine for days but I’ll save the detailed story to tell around a warm fireplace someday.