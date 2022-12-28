In the shadows of city lights

Dusk had set in early. Sita looked anxiously at her watch. It was past 6.30 pm, and her attempts to book a cab or an auto had been in vain—not surprising, considering the monsoon rains. The sea of traffic as far as her eyes could reach didn't help the matter either. Horns blared and tyres screeched as buses, cars, and two-wheelers tried to push their way through the light drizzle to reach their destinations before the skies could open up in full force again. And in the midst of it, the sound of an ambulance’s siren!

At last, an auto stopped by, and Sita had no choice but to take it, despite the exorbitant rate the driver demanded. The drive to NAFL Valley, covering about 38 kilometres, would normally take about an hour, but today, one could never say. As the auto trudged through water-logged roads and the chock-a-block traffic, Sita looked at the scene outside: overflowing drains, people huddled under shelters, and dogs shrugged water off their backs. After what seemed like an hour, the auto finally turned into Muthanallur Cross. Fortunately, the traffic had lessened.

Only about a quarter of the distance was crossed. Another three quarters to go. Just then, the rain resumed as the clouds burst. Darkness had gathered around, and except for the flash of the headlights of a passing four-wheeler from time to time and streaks of lightning across the sky, followed by the rumbling of thunder, there was an eerie silence.

Suddenly, the auto stopped, and the driver asked Sita to get down. Exasperated, she argued that he hadn’t reached her destination yet, but her claims fell on deaf ears. The driver refused to go an inch further and demanded his fare. Forced to get off, Sita watched helplessly as the auto disappeared around the corner and she was left stranded on the desolate road. Her mind went blank for a brief moment as her senses were temporarily numbed. A little later, gathering her wits, she looked at her two mobile phones. To her ill luck, one was completely drained of charge and only 2% remained in the other.

Realising that she needed to do something, she began walking towards a faint light in the distance. By the time she reached the spot, which turned out to be a police station, she was shivering with cold. After hearing her plight, she was made to sit down while a constable got her an auto. When Sita finally reached home, weary and sleepy, it was well past 9 pm. As she snuggled into bed under the cosy comfort of her blanket after a warm bath and some hot coffee, she thanked her lucky stars.

The next day, listening to Sita’s ordeal of the night before, my eyes opened wide in horror. Imagine Sita, all alone on that dark, lonely stretch in the heavy downpour. My imagination gave flight to some of the worst fears, and I shuddered!