Interviewing Khushwant Singh

After completing my post-graduation in the late eighties, I was looking for a break in the print media. My long-time ambition was to be a journalist. I set about finding a reporter’s job in newspapers or magazines. In those days, since there were no electronic media, our spectrum of choice was limited.
Finally, I got a call from a magazine that was being launched. My first assignment as a reporter was to interview Khushwant Singh. As a callow twenty-five-year-old reporter with no prior experience, I, with a degree of trepidation, dialled his number.
The voice at the other end said, “Hello, this is Khushwant.” I introduced myself and said if he would be kind enough to grant me an interview for our soon-to-be-launched magazine.
Much to my surprise, Khushwant, a stickler for time, agreed to give an interview. He said, “Do come at 3 pm sharp.” I was given half an hour to complete the interview. Accordingly, I reached his sprawling ground-floor home ten minutes ahead of schedule.
I was ushered into his spacious drawing room filled with books and artefacts. I felt a sensation rising within me as I was overjoyed to see Khushwant Singh in person, rocking in his chair beside the red-brick fireplace. I couldn’t resist touching his feet.
The interview session began sharp at 3 pm. I asked him about his views on a range of issues like politics, art and literature, including his views on the 1975 emergency. To make sure that I didn’t make a fool of myself while interviewing this great author, I had meticulously prepared a list of questions in advance. Thankfully, the venerable Sardarji patiently answered each of my questions with rare lucidity and incisiveness.
To see Khushwant speak was thoroughly edifying and enlightening. Since I had no tape recorder, I jotted down his views in my notebook carefully so as not to misquote him.
The half-an-hour interview went off well, much to my satisfaction. It was time to leave. There was another visitor waiting for him. But the affable Khushwant, with a disarming smile, made sure that he saw me out first and wished me success in my profession. His humility remains embedded in my mind. It was a feeling like no other.
The interview was published in the inaugural edition of the magazine. I was exhilarated to see my first byline, that too, for an interview that most struggling reporters are not fortunate enough to have early on in their careers.
