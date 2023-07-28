It always was so!

Conversations among the regulars in the neighbourhood park often revolve around a litany of laments about the state of politics, economics, and society. Political discussions mainly focus on the shifting opinions and affiliations of our leaders. The job-hopping of youngsters serves as a proxy for the state of the economy and the mindset of the next generation, which then segues into discussions about the marital strains of these young individuals. Eventually, there is a collective sigh bemoaning modern times, and the conclusion is often that things were better in the past. Witnessing one such exchange recently made me ponder, "Was it truly different back then?"

Keynes, while writing his magnum opus "A Treatise on Money," famously changed his theses so frequently that he considered it an artistic failure. However, he justified his flip-flopping by stating, "When the facts change, I change my opinion." Perhaps this line could be useful for our political leaders if they ever subject themselves to public scrutiny.

In the golden age of science, peripatetic scientist-philosophers were legendary for their job-hopping even as they laid the foundation for their field. Boltzmann, who gave us statistical mechanics, went from Vienna to Graz, back to Vienna, and back to Graz during 1866–76! He continued his journeys, eventually returning to Vienna before moving to Leipzig in 1900 and back to Vienna in 1902, even before the position he left vacant could be filled. He humourously remarked on this retrun, "One usually starts out one’s inaugural lecture with a paean praising one’s predecessor. Today, however, I can fortunately spare myself this oft-challenging task, for the fact is, I am my own predecessor." To tie him down to his place, Boltzmann was made to pledge to the Austrian emperor that he would never again take up a position abroad.

When the topic of marital longevity arises, the eight marriages of Elizabeth Taylor are always mentioned. However, such stories are not uncommon in our neck of the woods either. Newspaperman R K Dalmia, while needling Nehru, married six times, three of which were concurrent. Minoo Masani, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha during Nehru's time, was even more colourful in his marital affairs. He first married Englishwoman Phyllis Atkinson, who quickly returned to England after at least one known affair with a Mr Fraser. Later, Masani got his revenge by having an affair with Mrs. Fraser. Next, Masani courted Dady Wadia, whose husband sued for divorce and custody of the children in Wadia vs Wadia & Masani. Masani later married Dady, but she soon went back to live with her ex-husband. The tables were now turned; Minoo sued Dady for adultery in Masani vs Masani & Wadia. During the hearing, the exasperated judge asked Dady, "Mrs Masani, or should I call you Mrs. Wadia, are you quite sure you know who you’re divorcing and whom you’re marrying?" Deja vu all over again.

So, when that uncle in the park says, "In my time, it wasn’t so," I just think, "Same plot, different movie."