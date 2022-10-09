It's all relative, silly

Einstein, the great scientist who propounded the Theory of Relativity that changed the world, must have observed Indian society very closely. Many scientists have said their dreams inspired their path-breaking discoveries. Take the Benzene structure or the DNA double helical model -- both were conceived in dreams before they came to be what they are today. Scientists also believe that solutions often present themselves when the seeker is completely engrossed. Perhaps Einstein found the path to his theory through his observations of Indians and their society.

You see, for us in India, everything is relative. It all depends on the whims of the commentator: if a Rao is judicious with his money, he is a ‘smart saver’ to his friends and a ‘greedy fellow’ to his detractors.

Consider a woman who is both a mother and a mother-in-law -- she is likely to have two diametrically opposite views on her daughter and daughter-in-law, even if their situations are exactly the same. Her son is spineless and henpecked if he consults his wife, but the son-in-law virtuous, if he consults his, before making decisions. She will be pleased to have such a nice son-in-law. As soon as she switches her role, she accuses the daughter-in-law of wielding her power to control the son. See, it is all relative.

Indians credit the daughter for the honour of their family, not their son. They are very accepting of a daughter-in-law, caste and religion no bar, as long as she is rich and influential. But if the daughter were to choose a partner, all hell breaks loose. Theory of relativity in action again, don’t you agree?

In contemporary Indian politics, the theory is too obvious to miss. We all agree political defection is a condemnable, undemocratic act. But again, it depends on the tide. If the defection is into our own party, of course, the MLA or MP is pure as gold. The defecting politician is anathema to his original party. If one wishes to transform into an incorruptible, honest politician with no criminal record whatsoever, all one has to do is to join the party in power. The cleanse is automatic and puts one out of reach of State agencies. Relativity again, don’t you see?

Those in power think, relatively speaking, that politicians under their flag are all honest, with no stains and incapable of corrupt practices. We know from experience, that the very person who is accused of corruption, booked for economic offences or even murder, suddenly becomes a saint if he changes his political side. The relative change of heart, so to say.

So entrenched is ‘relativity’ in Indian society, Einstein perhaps had no choice but to be inspired to come up with his path-breaking theory of relativity.