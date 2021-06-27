Jewel in the family

In today’s fast-paced, self-centred and self-obsessed world, where most things happen with metronomic regularity, no wonder we are turning into "I-Specialists". Nope, not the ophthalmologist kind. It is our “I-Me-Myself” fixation kind. And now, this forced home-arrest has all the more made us get inextricably and inexorably incarcerated in our own "Me-Worlds".

There are few humans, who, with their abundant altruistic attitude, have slithered out of this “Me-World”, to spread surfeit joy around. One such is Johnson Manohar, my spouse’s batch-mate, who had joined the Navy in August 1980. Johnson, fondly called as Johnny, had endeared himself by his amiable demeanour.

Presently, Johnny, by his ineffable goodness and incredible creative streaks, has embarked on an exquisite mission. On the "Naval Parivaar" WhatsApp group, unfailingly on each of its member’s birthday, he posts captivating couplets, a collection of cool pictures or a concise character sketch of the person concerned, so as to make them feel special. His exquisite creation is emblematic of his enormous efforts and extravagant research on the subject. The result of which is the rare gift of surplus joy one receives by Johnny’s remarkable gestures.

There is a funny fallacy among folks: “Even to be whit generous, one ought to be wallowing in walloping wealth. Likewise, even to proffer an exiguous amount of joy, one need to be encircled by elysian/joyous moments”. Johnny has debunked that premise, by proffering profound joy to people around, even in these tension-fraught covid times.

What is heartening is Johnny’s unconditional acts sans any expectations. Which is, all the more laudable, when we look at people around, who are loaded with lashings of languor and lassitude, when it comes to even lift a little finger to do good for others.

In these days, to be in the spotlight of social-radar, when people wouldn’t mind adopting dubious and devious ways, machinating with Mephistophelean mind, making Machiavellian moves, here is Johnny, making magnificent positive differences in many people’s life. Truly, this is what one is remembered for, even after bidding final adieu to life. And, emphatically not for one’s good looks, cerebral calibre or amassed moolah, which are too ephemeral, when juxtaposed against the divine deeds, that are eternal.

I had read, “There is a thing fascinating about science. One gets such titanic returns of hypothesis, out of the trifling investment of fact.” Well, I can tweak that a tad, and say, “One gets such terrific returns, of tons of joy, out of a teensy investment of ‘being friends with Johnson’— a fabulous human”.