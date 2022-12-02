Kaval and Kathalok

‘What do I do after taking VRS from my bank job?" My uncle replied, "Now you have just one job; once you quit, you have scope to do scores of things! Opportunities are aplenty."

And so I responded to a small news item in the Deccan Herald, where Mr Joseph Kaval had called for short stories. Thus began a new relationship, which paved the way for an unforgettable phase of my life for the next 15–16 years. Kaval was a writer/author (Malayalam and English). He decided to form a small association of Bangalore-based writers. The call in the newspaper was just a pretext. He got a good response, and he organised the first literary meet at his farm house. Around 20 writers, journalists, and artists gathered, and I was excited to meet many well-known writers like Shashi Deshpande, Monideepa Sahu, and so many others. That’s how Kathalok was born.

Kathalok organised seminars, discussions, and lectures, and we got to listen to eminent literary personalities like Sudha Murthy and Prof. L S Sheshagiri Rao, among others. In no time, I found myself busy with so many activities, totally different from my job in a nationalised bank.

Kathalok organised literary competitions and camps for children, brought out two anthologies of short stories by various writers, and ran a monthly newsletter, Kathakshetre. Kaval spearheaded all the activities with total dedication and passion. He went around distributing the books to different libraries and book stores on his old two-wheeler. He kept us all busy and motivated us to keep writing. Thanks to Kathalok, I made very important connections, which inspired me to write regularly for the Deccan Herald, work as a resource person in their Newspaper in Education programme and enter new fields. I also got to make strides in my personal literary journey. Every member of Kathalok benefited in many ways.

I cannot believe that one person could inspire and create such an impact on so many people in such a very simple way—with no formal organisation, administration, fund collection, registered office, etc. Meets used to be organised at different locations as per convenience, such as our own residences, clubs, or schools, sharing the limited expenses.

Just a fortnight ago, I heard about the demise of Joseph Kaval, and that too almost more than a month after he had left us. I was very pained and hurt because a person who had done so much for so many, totally without any expectations, left without much fanfare. He had published many English and Malayalam novels and articles, but he was prouder of the achievements of the members of Kathalok, many of whom have become very popular. Truly a ladder!

I owe a lot to him for my achievements in the literary arena, and I offer my heartfelt pranams to that great soul. May he rest in peace. He will be fondly remembered by all Kathalok members!