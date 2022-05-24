Lessons from Lalbagh security guards

At times, we glean lovely life lessons from least expected sources. This I discerned during my daily jogs at Lalbagh. Every day as I step in I see Amjad, the security head, at the East Gate. What is captivating is his calm, composed and collected demeanour. How he can stick to such stoic disposition in managing the unruly crowds, especially on weekends, replete with bawling children, bad litter-louts, brawls between tourists and auto-drivers, is a wonder. He seems to be saying that by getting angry, anxious or agitated, one can never alter an alarming situation. Instead, patience can surmount hurdles, small and big.

Next, as I sprint through the garden, I see Anand, the security head at South Gate. Though staid ‘n stolid to look, his work sincerity is exemplary. His eagle-eyes are always on the lookout for errant tourists, trying to sneak in without an entry-ticket. Needless to say, he is the worst nightmare to them! Sincerity in whatever work one does, is what one learns from him.

Now, as I approach the West Gate, the security head I run into is Narasimha. He is gregarious with a bindaas attitude. “The past is dead, the future, unborn; Merrily enjoy this moment; Why make the mind murky by myriad morbid thoughts!” seems to be his motto. Yes, there are innumerable small joys around, if we have the intent to see them, is the insight one gains from him.

Finally, stationed at the North Gate is Muniraj, who is the chief of security for all the gates. Once, I heard him introduce a security guard as his ‘colleague’. For a person, hailing from a small town near Tumkur, his humility is striking. Being highly energetic, a veritable live-wire, Muniraj exudes effervescence and exuberance. Often, I see him stringing along with the ever-smiling Akullappa, who is in charge of keeping Lalbagh clean.

Never once has anyone heard Muniraj sound snooty. His way of driving out the tarrying tourists/vendors, after closing hours at 7pm, is worth a watch. His signature style is a lively, light-hearted banter, as he zooms around in his mic-equipped vehicle. Treating all alike, with abundant respect, is what one absorbs from his amazing qualities.

Finally, not to miss, the strong bonds shared by several security guards. Or, the bonhomie among buggy-car drivers. Or, camaraderie between the men, seated at different ticketing counters. All of which shows, after all, it is the solidarity among co-staffers that scripts the success of any establishment.