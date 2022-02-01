Lessons painting taught

The class was in utter chaos and confusion. The reason: The professor had come up with a tough Mathematics problem that no one could solve. The class was already fifteen minutes into the session and at least ten students had tried solving the problem, but with little success. It is at this point that Anil enters the class. The professor allows him to enter the class but not before berating him for being late.

Some more time passes by and a few more students try their hand but to no avail. Finally, Anil raises his hand to catch the professor’s attention and she asks him to try solving the problem. Anil quickly writes the steps required to solve the problem with amazing clarity and speed. Voila! The problem is solved.

Anil was one of the brightest students in Mathematics at his school. However, there were many weak students in his class and one of them was his cousin, Sunil. Sunil could not grasp Mathematics no matter how hard he tried.

The school in which Anil and Sunil studied decided to hold a Mathematics Olympiad. Ten students were selected for the event after a rigorous preliminary test with Anil being one of them. Finally, the day of the event arrives, and four students make it to the final round including Anil. He manages to win the contest quite comfortably.

Anil's pride gradually turns into arrogance. He begins to look down upon anyone who has no flair for numbers. While Anil and Sunil did not get along well, their parents did. Around the time Anil won the contest, his parents decided to pay a casual visit to Sunil’s place. Anil tags along reluctantly and goes into Sunil’s room to meet him.

Once he enters the room, he is overwhelmed by the colour and resplendence of the room. The room is full of a wide variety of paintings on walls and seemed more like a painting gallery. Sunil offers a blank canvas for Anil to try something new. Anil decides to try his hand and paints a picture with mountains, rivers and paddy fields, but it could not match the paintings already displayed in the room.

Nevertheless, Sunil compliments him on his work and says that his own paintings are only slightly better because he was trained. Anil feels humbled over the kindness displayed and tears began to well in his eyes. It also dawns on him that everyone is endowed with a unique ability, some are revealed, and some are hidden.