Lives of celebrities

As a child, I might have dreamt of the life of a princess, fantasised about a royal life as a teenager but long ago stopped being enamoured by the lives of kings and queens. Whatever little envy I had been left with, disappeared after watching The Crown, a Netflix series on British royalty that blurs the real life of the royals with the reel life.

The four seasons of the television series portraying many characters spanning over several decades of British monarchy turned out to be an eye-opener for me. I realised that the lofty life at Buckingham Palace is not a bed of roses. The opulent lifestyle of the royals doesn’t make their lives enviable. Despite possessing wealth, titles and adulation, there is discontent and dejection lurking in the corridors of the palace. Most of the royals have been shown living stifled lives, looking unhappy, empty and dissatisfied as their deepest desires and dreams are choked by rigid protocols, centuries-old traditions and icy demeanours.

I always thought there was unconditional love between the old royal couple, the queen and Prince Philip through their more than 70 years of wedded life but the couple’s depiction in the Netflix historic drama painted a complex picture showing a relationship that wasn’t always straightforward. Early accession of Elizabeth to the throne five years into their marriage rattled their relationship.

The first two seasons depict the personal struggle of Philip as he had to leave behind his Royal Navy career to become a consort to his queen wife, always walking a few paces behind her in public. It took him significant time and effort to accept his role as a second fiddle to his wife.

In the subsequent seasons, Philip is portrayed as a softer man playing crucial to Elizabeth’s success as a monarch.

While watching the series, I realised no man’s life is a fairy tale. People who live in castles are humans too. Like any commoner, they too get hurt; feel pain. They too have their own insecurities and frustrations. Fame and fortune are no guarantee for happiness. Living in a palace offers luxurious life but doesn’t raise the happiness quotient. Power may be heady but along with power come insecurities.

My take away from the historical drama is that material pleasures are not enough to keep a person in a state of perpetual happiness. We don’t know what celebrities are going through — if they are enjoying life or crumbling from within. We have no idea about their pain, frustrations and insecurities.

Let us be happy with what we have and be content with our mediocre life. Isn’t it better to be happy with the ordinary than to revel in the extraordinary? Let us enjoy the simple joys of life and celebrate being ordinary.

