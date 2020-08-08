Love in the time of coronavirus

Almost everything that needs to be said about the coronavirus and its ramifications has already been said and propagated. Despite the overdose of information, no one is complaining; and everyone is trying to deal with a changing situation with some equanimity.

Staying at home as a compulsion and doing mundane tasks with deliberation became a therapeutic exercise. Cleaning my cupboards was a revelation of sorts. I realized how many clothes I actually had…several brand new! Some that I had received as gifts made me think of the giver and smile again in gratitude. With everything sorted, it became easy to give away the clothes that I was certain I wouldn’t wear again. The entire process led to a cleansing of sorts and not just of the cupboard. The piles and piles of stuff that had not been shifted in a while unraveled little knick-knacks; some truly precious. It was time to love and be grateful for all the beautiful things I had, and all the beautiful things I had forgotten about in meeting the demands of the pace I had set for myself.

Food took on a dimension that I had never considered before. Now, that eating out or ordering food was not advised, cooking and eating at home became a celebration. There were days when we had to make do with what we had at home which forced us to be creative. We relished what we ate and I loved the fact that I was excited about trying out recipes that I had long forgotten or hadn’t tried before because of the paucity of time. Now, we could also take a moment to appreciate the people who worked hard to ensure that we had food on our table.

Nature again provided a balm to the troubled hearts and minds. Following the trajectory of a squirrel instead of checking the itinerary, looking at the spring blossoms instead of the time tables and examining the crispest shadows made sun instead of the dials of our watches brought in a sense of tranquility. It is said that the human spirit constantly seeks natural sanctuaries that are not yet tarnished by the hand of man. My love for nature was rekindled in the time of Corona.

Nature seeks balance, and so should we humans. It is easy to forget our connection with ourselves, with fellow humans and nature itself due to the hectic life-style we follow. When life provides us with a pause; we must use it to unravel ourselves and what we truly love.