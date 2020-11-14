Love is what love does

Love they say is like an ocean, always there and yet always different. Holding on, embracing the unexpected and letting go are all facets of love. The moment we understand that love can look different at different times –we would have come closer to understanding it.

We brought ‘Prince’ our golden retriever home with a lot of love, however with a lot less thought. He brought such delight into our lives that we temporarily forgot our imprudence. In my family, all of us either go to work or to school. Our absence, sometimes for as long as eight hours a day hit Prince badly despite all the toys and food. After a long day when Prince had too much energy in reserve and we had exhausted ours it was difficult to find an equilibrium. What began then were series of disappointing days for Prince and us.

The enormity of what we had done dawned on us when Prince fell ill. We took days off to take care of him and somehow nurtured him back to health, but we knew we could not leave him alone. Wondering what we needed to do next, I spoke about my predicament to my friends.

At-least two of them were willing to adopt him, however, firstly we were not ready to part with Prince and secondly I thought it would be an imposition on their lives. Uma, however, was quite adamant. A cheerleader for the underdog, literally in this case, she told me that her home provided the right environment for Prince. She already had Roca, a beagle, and her parents (dog lovers) stayed with her. Her not so big apartment exuded warmth and she reiterated that keeping prince would be a privilege. I marvelled at her positivity and readiness to embrace the uncertain with open arms.

Prince fit into Uma’s home like he was always meant to be there. She and her family loved him with such abandon, that Prince was happy and nurtured. At first we didn’t quite have the heart to visit him, however, when we did, we saw him buoyant. I am forever indebted to my friend for transforming a weak moment in my life into a strong one.

Love asks us of different things. It asks us to be strong when we are most vulnerable, to be the head when you are all heart, to lose when you want to win. Once in a while however, it gives us back an Uma; who teaches us that love is not only something you say and feel, it is something you do.