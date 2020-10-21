I have often wondered who names disasters around the world! Some call this particular disaster a monster while others address her as a Mahamaari. I choose to call her Madame Corona.

The word Corona, in Latin, means crown and has been given to the virus because it is in the shape of a Coronet worn by members of a royal household. True to her regal name, she’s plastered over the news and our minds. She has taken us mortals by storm, changing our long-held notions of humanity.

After several days of house arrest, we have started slowly limping back to normal. Despite having witnessed lockdown for so long, we fail to understand the perils of disregarding it. Us citizens are the most are a disobedient lot— after all, how long can we expect a government to baby-sit us? Children of working parents automatically become responsible for themselves while their parents are busy. Alas, now at such a crucial time we are hardly acting like responsible Citizens, defying all safety measures.

Here’s a small illustration of the irresponsible attitude: A mini-truck driven by a vegetable-seller often stops outside my apartment complex. A catchy musical tune asking the people to buy emanates from it, and I’m sorely tempted to rush down, but I, being a super senior citizen, am permitted only to watch from my balcony, and lo! I see near-by women throwing caution to the winds and rushing to buy vegetables as if the world is coming to end the next day. Not a mask on their faces, nor a pair of gloves on their hands! In fact, it appears to me that it isn’t the purchase of vegetables, but gossip that they crave for. If only Madame Corona didn’t crave the same! Instead of being a model adversary to the Mahamaari, we have as a nation mocked the efforts of our brave hearts who risk their lives to protect us.

Despite our movements being severely restricted, we senior citizens also have the pleasure of the company of our children and grandchildren who were otherwise scattered across different parts of the country. This bonus bonding apart, we have obviously decreased our TV viewing replete with Madam Corona and instead have increased our reading to know more about our rich culture and heritage.

Will the sadistic Madam Carona continue to play with our lives at her will or will we be able to vanquish her from the face of this earth? Only time will tell.