Mahadevappa lost and found in Amsterdam

Mahadevappa was missing. Not in Mysuru or Mumbai but in distant Amsterdam. He was part of a package tour party which included yours truly. We, 36 in all, were all with our spouses who kept a check on our escapades but Mahadevappa was alone. As he himself confessed he had intentionally left his wife behind and was enjoying the European tour.

At Amsterdam, a major event was the cruise which started at 6 pm but before that, we had two hours of free time to discover the city on our own; we were to assemble at Gate 11 to board the ferry. “Be on time, the ferry won’t wait for the late comers,” Pravin, our guide, warned us.

The group spilt into 3s and 4s and started exploring the totally unfamiliar city. Nobody took note of Mahadevappa. We did some window shopping, ate ice cream and enjoyed a ride on the roller coaster. At 5:30 pm, we started to walk towards Gate 11 where Pravin was waiting for us. We all trooped into the ferry and Pravin was the last to enter the luxurious power boat. Everything appeared to be fine.

The two-hour drive on the water was exhilarating and enchanting. The food was delicious. As we all started disembarking Pravin was taking count. One, three, five, nineteen, thirty-two... thirty-five. It stopped there. Where is the 36th man? It was Mahadevappa. But no one had noticed him missing when we embarked. Pravin had missed the count. A crisis was on hand. His smile vanished.

How to locate Mahadevappa? No one had a clue. He couldn’t be contacted because he didn't carry a mobile. A few adventurous men in the group started to scout for him. Minutes passed and we were all huddled on the roadside not knowing what to do. Can the 35 go back to the hotel? But that was unfair because we simply couldn’t abandon Mahadevappa there. If only Mahadevappa had come with his wife he wouldn’t have been lost, murmured someone with his wife by the side. A million questions must have haunted Pravin as he stood there terribly worried. Then suddenly his mobile crackled. He spoke and his face was lit up. He was smiling. We knew Mahadevappa had been found. But how?

Mahadevappa had lost his way as he started exploring the city and by the time he reached Gate 11 it was past 6 pm and the ferry had departed. Pravin had not taken the count. Mahadevappa was single and so no one noticed his absence. What did he do? Luckily for him he had taken the business card of the hotel. When he knew that he was lost he used common sense, hired a cab, showed the driver the hotel card and reached there. When he explained his predicament, the hotel staff contacted Pravin to announce the safe arrival of the missing tourist. But Mahadevappa was poorer by 100 Euros.

And during the next 15 days when we moved around Europe everyone, Pravin included, was keeping track of Mahadevappa.