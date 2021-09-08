Mic off, camera on, action. On-Air!

Words that have taken over our lives during the pandemic, especially for those who enjoy meeting/speaking to family and friends. Almost everyone I know, old or young, family or friends or colleagues, has taken to using the various e-platforms to communicate. Working from home has not only taught us lessons on how to effectively communicate/speak to people keeping in mind the limitations but also to restrategise our approach to communicate effectively.

One thing that I have accepted is this: Lockdown or no lockdown, work continues and the new “avatar” of conducting meetings has taken new dimensions.

I have shifted my “office” desk to my bedroom, though I do have a study space in the living area. That space belongs to my husband, who watches TV or is on the mobile for hours together.

Usually, when I have a meeting I shut the room's door so that a message is sent to people that I am in a video meeting and hence No Entry. But I believe that this is not applicable to the support system at home.

Last week I had a very important meeting where I was interviewing some candidates for a vacant post in my company. Since it was an interview I had requested the candidates to switch on their video camera and so had I. In the midst of asking some important questions (which could be like a tie-breaker), bang my door opens and my maid walks in with the mop and broom hoisted in each of her hands.

In my excitement and eagerness to minimise the screen, I closed the meeting. When I logged in again, the candidate who was “uncomfortable” and squirming to answer some of the questions had a wee bit of a smile on his face. I was wondering why.

When I saw the video later, I was shocked to see that my maid had stopped to peep into my computer. She was standing behind me, probably trying to figure out who I was speaking to. The image that appeared looked like I had the mop and the broom growing from behind my ears (the Satan’s look) and she was hovering over me like the guardian angel. No wonder the candidate was trying to hide his laughter since I must have been like a Satan to him.

As a communicator by profession, the work-from-home model has given me new vistas and ideas on what to do and what not to do when you are on camera. The Covid-19 situation has given whole new challenges and insights to adapt to a new environment.