Mind the body

One of the most poignant scenes in English literature appears in Shakespeare’s play, ‘King John’. Here, Prince Arthur, the real heir to the throne, is seen in prison pleading with Sir Hubert, who has been given the task of blinding Arthur with a pair of iron tongs. Citing his innocence and his unfailing kindness to all, Arthur begs to be spared of this torture. Touched to the core, Hubert desists from carrying out this dreaded act. The impact this passage had on me was profound, but I was still a young student and its deeper meaning and influence eluded my understanding.

Years later though, I realised that the words highlight the majesty and the importance of the human body. The loss of a single faculty can inflict tremendous harm on a person, yet many of us take our bodies not only for granted but also abuse them.

At birth, the human baby is one of the most dependent creatures on earth. Its control over its body is minimal. Its basic needs are taken care of by others. Considerable time elapses before the individual takes control of his bodily functions and becomes independent. With the passage of time though, many actions turn automatic, with the body seeming to have less and less to do with the mind. At this stage, one is encouraged to take the body for granted. This can result in neglect, overwork and even abuse. This has also given rise to a curious tradition spread across many cultures.

It is believed by many that denial can encourage enlightenment. The result, for instance, is self-flagellation for the atonement of sins, piercing the body for fulfilment of vows and retreating into icy surroundings for self-realisation. Whether this works is a moot point, but we have the Buddha, who initially took to this path but later asserted that ‘there is no disease more ravaging than deprivation’. The wise man knows this so does not starve himself in the name of penance.

There is an adage that points out that only when the well is dry do we value water. This principle applies to the body as well, for only when we fall ill do we realise the advantages of a body that is fit and healthy. Ironically, it is the pandemic that has emphasised the necessity of keeping the body in good condition. Masks, social distancing and frequent cleaning have gained prominence. It is only by protecting ourselves that we can protect and save others.

As an experienced physician put it, "When our bodies are out of shape and functioning poorly, it is hard for us to be happy. Those who put effort into treating their bodies kindly are training not only their physique but also their mind to function more efficiently and maximise its capacity for happiness." Certainly, our bodies are of no use unless they serve the mind but this will not be possible unless we mind the body as well!