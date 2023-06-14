My ancestor and her ancestor’s home

My ancestor and her ancestor’s home

I recall the street where my great-grandmother lived. It was dusty, with houses on either side, like modern-day row houses

Shankar Gopalkrishnan
Shankar Gopalkrishnan,
  • Jun 14 2023, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 01:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Childhood memories are strong. The images from the 1970s that are etched in my memory have not faded one bit. It was a trip to see my great-grandmother in her village! Mudikondan is a tiny hamlet, a dot on the Tamil Nadu map, not far from the Nagapatnam coast. So nondescript is the place that, as per accounts, it once had a railway station of its own that was later dismantled because there was no traffic!

It was here that my great-grandmother lived by herself. She was old, and she stayed in a home that was older. Shrouded by the cobwebs of time, it went back a few centuries, perhaps more.

I recall the street where my great-grandmother lived. It was dusty, with houses on either side, like modern-day row houses. The house was old-style. Once inside, the main hall had a quadrangle that opened to the sky and was lined with pillars. The quadrangle was spacious, with ample room for a full-blown tree. For my Mumbai-grown eyes, it was a novelty—to have a tree inside a house!

Photographs crammed the interior wall, leaving not an inch of space! Everyone was there—grandfathers and mothers, grand-uncles and aunts, down to the latest generation. People in their earlier avatars, set in the 1930s and 1940s, looked young and fashionable! Each photograph was amusing—either the serious expression or the quaint dress.

The main hall had a swing that creaked as you foot-pedalled it. The door that led to the kitchen was shallow. Many an unwary person got a bump on the head if he did not duck at the right time!

An old "almirah" was filled with artefacts, including one giant elephant replica. I remember fussing over it until the elephant was brought out of the closet. The elephant’s foot was known to have a hair-line fracture! My father broke it when he was a child! Everything was preserved through the decades—the story as well as the elephant.

My great-grandmother was bent with age. She was active and spritely on her feet. Her skin was crinkly, and her elbows jutted out. Her eyes were alert as she peered through the spectacles. Her toothless laughter was infectious—it shook her entire frame! Soon, more relatives gathered. The house was filled with the hubbub of conversation and the gurgle of laughter. We were in time for the annual village festival.

After my great-grandmother’s time, the house fell into disuse and was sold off. We never went back again. Time is relentless, much like the ocean’s waves. As the tide comes in, the wave sweeps over the elaborate sandcastle built with care. The people, their voices, and their stories become one with the ocean. Mudikondan remains a memory.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ancestors
House
Opinion
Right in the middle
Tamil Nadu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

 